NORTH STONINGTON — All dogs in North Stonington over 6 months of age must be licensed during the month of June.
The fee for unaltered dogs is $19 or $8 for neutered/spayed dogs. For new dogs, a current rabies vaccination certificate and, if applicable, proof of neutering/spaying must be provided before the dog can be licensed.
Dog licenses can be obtained through the mail or can be dropped off in the locked drop-off box in front of New Town Hall at 40 Main St. Applications must include a self-addressed stamped envelope.
For more information, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 860-535-2877, ext. 121.
