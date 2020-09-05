STONINGTON — The Josh Piver Scholarship Foundation will hold its annual Pig and Oyster Roast Fundraiser at the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., on Saturday Sept. 12 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the scholarship foundation.
There will be two seatings, from 4 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., or takeout and delivery are available. The Cartells will provide entertainment for those dining at the fundraiser.
Delivery will be limited to the Stonington Borough, North Water Street to Route 1A. Both delivery and takeout orders must be received by noon on Friday, Sept. 11. Every takeout order will include a map of Josh Piver’s favorite spots in the borough to enjoy the meal.
Contact Erika Piver at pivere@yahoo.com to make reservations, orders or for more information.
—Sun staff
