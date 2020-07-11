WESTERLY —The Jonnycake Center of Westerly, 23 Industrial Drive, has updated its hours and policies for its Thrift Store, on-site Food Pantry, and Social Services office. All procedures have been implemented out of an abundance of caution to protect the nonprofit organization from the risks of COVID-19 and other illnesses, and to serve the community to the greatest extent possible.
The Thrift Store is open Tuesdays, for senior shopping, 9 to 11 a.m., general public shopping, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays and Fridays, noon to 4 p.m.; and Thursdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last store entry is at 3:30 p.m. daily. Shoppers are required to wear a face mask to enter the store, with no exceptions. The store’s capacity is currently limited to 20 shoppers; additional shoppers will be asked to wait in line outside the store entrance. For more shopping policies, visit jonnycake.org/thrift.
The center relies on the generosity of the local community to donate the items that are sold in its Thrift Store. Donations are encouraged by scheduled appointment, and unscheduled donation drop-offs are not allowed. Furniture is especially sought by the center, with limited pickup appointments available via the Jonnycake delivery truck. To schedule a donation appointment, email ThriftDonations@jonnycake.org.
After a temporary suspension, the Food Pantry is accepting food donations by scheduled appointment only. Unscheduled and/or unapproved food drop-offs is prohibited. Email FoodDonations@jonnycake.org to schedule an appointment.
The Food Pantry is providing weekly SPLASH (Summer Program Looking to Alleviate Student Hunger) meal kits for local school-age children in need, with each kit containing a week’s worth of healthy breakfasts and lunches. The program is intended to provide summer and holiday food coverage for kids who ordinarily depend on meals from school. To learn more and sign up, email Sarah Cote, social services program director, at scote@jonnycake.org or call 401-377-8069, option 1.
Although the majority of social services provided by the Jonnycake Center are offered by telephone and online services, the Social Services office will now meet with clients on-site for some services, including Summer SPLASH registration. Due to public health concerns, the number of clients allowed in the office at one time is temporarily limited, and necessary safety precautions and policies have been put in place. Hours for both Social Services and the Food Pantry are Mondays, noon to 3 p.m.; and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 401-377-8069, ext. 110 or visit jonnycake.org/news-info/covid-19-update for more information.
