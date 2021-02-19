WESTERLY — The Jonnycake Center of Westerly has a received a second $5,000 donation from a local anonymous donor. The donation was made in the spirit of inspiring others to support the center, a nonprofit social services organization and food pantry.
The first anonymous $5,000 donation in October was from a donor that said they had been fortunate not to have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that, if they made a large donation in support of the Jonnycake Center, news of their donation might encourage others with means to support the nonprofit social services organization as well.
In the weeks following the initial announcement of the anonymous donation, the center has received an upswing in local unsolicited donations. These donations have made it possible for the center to continue offering strong emergency financial assistance well into the new year.
The second gift from the same donor comes when donations traditionally slow after the end of the holiday season, but the need for service remains high. The issue is compounded by the fact that the center is still unable to hold any public fundraising support events.
The center provides services to lift individuals in need out of crisis and lead them toward self-sufficiency. Primary services include a food pantry, holiday gifts and meals, a seasonal community garden, a seasonal no-cost farmers market, volunteer opportunities, educational initiatives and a thrift store, sales from which provide approximately 50% of the funding necessary for the center to stay operational.
For more information, call 401-377-8069 or visit 23 Industrial Drive during operating hours. To make a donation, visit jonnycake.org/donate-2 or call 401-315-4584.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.