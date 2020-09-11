WESTERLY — The Jonnycake Center of Westerly has received a $5,000 donation from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous. The funding will be used to assist the center’s mission of providing emergency food and financial support for local residents facing crisis.
The recent donation will help the Jonnycake Center’s Food Pantry continue to provide free food ingredients and meals for Westerly-area individuals and families in need. The grant also helps make it possible for the Jonnycake Social Services department to provide critical assistance with rent and mortgages, medical bills, utilities, pet food and vouchers for household essentials from the organization’s on-site thrift store.
“We are incredibly grateful for this encouraging donation from the community,” said Lee Eastbourne, Jonnycake Center of Westerly's executive director. “With an increasing number of friends, neighbors and loved ones losing jobs or living with diminished incomes, the need for help in Rhode Island is very apparent. Thanks to the generosity of those who support us, we can continue our mission of providing food and emergency financial assistance for those who are struggling. This donation makes a true difference in our ability to serve.”
For more information about the center, visit jonnycake.org or call 401-377-8069. To make a donation, visit jonnycake.org/donate-2 or call 401-315-4584.
