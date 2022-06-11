WESTERLY — J. McLaughlin clothing and accessories shop, 124 Bay St., in Watch Hill will donate 15% of its sales today to the Frank Olean Center.
The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Olean Center Executive Director Ruth Tureckova will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the center’s work with intellectually and developmentally disabled children and adults.
For more information, visit facebook.com/OleanCenter.
— Sun staff
