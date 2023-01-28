Tax season has begun, and IRS Criminal Investigation reminds U.S. taxpayers to take extra steps to protect their identities and wallets when filing their taxes. IRS-CI is the only federal law enforcement agency with the authority to investigate violations of the Internal Revenue Code. In fiscal year 2022, IRS-CI identified $5.7 billion in tax fraud, initiated 1,388 criminal tax investigations and obtained 699 criminal sentences for tax crimes.
To guard against fraud this filing season, taxpayers should:
• Choose a tax preparer wisely. Look for a preparer who is available year-round.
• Ask a tax preparer for their IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). All paid preparers are required to have one.
• Don’t use a ghost preparer. They won’t sign a tax return they prepare for you.
• Don’t fall victim to tax preparers’ promises of large refunds. If it’s too good to be true, it probably is. All taxpayers must pay their fair share of taxes.
• Don’t sign a blank tax return. Taxpayers are ultimately responsible for what appears on tax returns filed with the IRS.
• Electronically file tax returns if possible. If they must be mailed, send them via a physical post office location. Using stand-alone mailboxes can make tax return and payments susceptible to mail theft.
• Make sure any refund owed is received. Refunds should be deposited into the taxpayer’s bank account, not the tax preparer’s.
• The IRS will not call threatening legal action. If a call like this is received, hang up, it’s a scam.
• Don’t respond to or click links in text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the IRS. They may contain malware that could compromise personal information.
• Protect personal and financial information. Never provide this information in response to unsolicited text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the IRS.
To report suspected fraud to law enforcement, visit https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f3949a.pdf to submit form 3949-A, Information Referral.
