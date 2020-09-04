GROTON — The Independent Party of Connecticut has endorsed Bob Statchen to represent the 18th Senate district. He is the Democratic candidate for the state Senate.
Statchen is a colonel in the Connecticut Air National Guard and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He is also a professor of law at Western New England University and a member of the Stonington Board of Finance. He grew up in Connecticut and lives in Stonington with his wife and three children.
Sun staff
(0) comments
