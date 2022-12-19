The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program provides households with direct support to offset high costs and stay warm during the winter season.
Due to an increase in federal funding and some new rule changes, the program has been expanded to reach thousands of more households this year.
The program is primarily funded by the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Connecticut received an additional $86 million in federal funding in November, and last month the state of Connecticut allocated another $30 million in funding to the program using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. With these resources, more seniors and families will have access to the direct assistance needed to lower costs and keep homes heated through winter.
To apply for support or for more information, visit https://portal.ct.gov/dss/Economic-Security/Winter-Heating-Assistance/Energy-Assistance---Winter-Heating.
— Sun staff
