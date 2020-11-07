What makes a hero?
Is it a brash warrior, much acclaimed and decorated? Or perhaps someone made famous for accomplishing a death defying feat. Or maybe it’s just someone who had a job to do and did it well with everything he had been trained to do and more. Someone like James “Andy” Anderson.
Andy was drafted into the Army in December of 1941, just before graduating from high school. He spent a portion of his training as a member of the Canadian Armed Forces in an attempt on the Army’s part to not publicly disclose too much. “The U.S. Army did not want the American people to know the kind of training we were doing,” said Andy, “so we did it in Canada.”
The training dealt with mustard gas which had been used by the Germans in WWI. Because the Allied forces feared it might be used again, Andy’s team was sent into a Canadian forest and exposed to the deadly gas as an exercise. His skin still bears burn marks from the exposure.
His unit finally crossed the English Channel, landing at Utah Beach, Normandy just ten days after D-Day. He was assigned to Gen. Patton’s 3rd Army which meant they moved at a brisk pace across Europe. “Patton was always in a hurry; we did not stay anywhere for very long.”
Anderson was a front line medic, so he saw more than his share of how war can tear apart soldiers. “I took care of so many. Alot of these kids were only 18 or 19 years old, and I had to place those that didn’t make it into body bags.”
But for all the death and bloodshed Anderson had seen on the battlefield, nothing would ever compare to what he saw on April 11, 1945 when he and other American soldiers liberated thousands from Hitler’s largest concentration camp, Buchenwald. The first death camp to be discovered by the Allied forces, Andy could not believe what he saw. Piles of bodies at every barracks, the infamous ovens where it is estimated some 50,000 prisoners were put to death, and emaciated Jews clinging to life, almost out of hope.
Then there was the smell. The smell of death, of rotting flesh, a smell none of the American soldiers would ever forget. Like Andy. “It was complete devastation. You could almost see the prisoners’ bones. They were so glad to see us,” Andy continued. “They hugged us, you know, the ones who were able.”
It had been 70 years since Buchenwald. Although Anderson thought of the camp constantly, he could only imagine what might have happened to those who were liberated. That was until April 11, 2015. Ceremonies were held near the city of Weimar, Germany to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the camp’s liberation.
At 3:15PM on April 11th 80 people from the United States as well as Europe (11 of them liberators) observed a moment of silence, for that was the exact time of the original liberation. Thanks to the generosity of the German government, Andy Anderson was in attendance that day Best of all, he got to meet first-hand many of those he had helped liberate, along with their families...people who would not ever have been born if it had not been for his actions.
A man from Florida actually walked up to Andy, shook his hand, and said, “I would not be alive today. I wouldn’t have my family if not for you.” That’s when the tears began to flow. “I was embarrassed by all the attention,” Andy said. “I was a nobody, just doing my job. We just gave them a chance.”
A “nobody?” Hardly.
James “Andy” Anderson is a somebody...and that somebody is somebody special because he gave promise, he gave life, and he brought hope when all had been lost.
Yes, he “just did his job,” but damn, he did it well! And for all of that, Andy Anderson will live on for years to come in the history of so many families.
That’s precisely what makes a hero. Tell a veteran today, tell them on November 11th, and tell them every day of their lives that they are a somebody. That we are free because of them, that we speak English because of them, that we have free speech without reprisal because of them. And that you will never forget them...because of them.
Happy Veterans’ Day, you Somebodies.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.