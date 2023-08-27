FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. McCarthy suggested Sunday, Aug. 27, that an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden was becoming more likely, calling it “a natural step” as Congress soon ends its summer break and House Republicans seek to expand their investigative power. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)