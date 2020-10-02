WESTERLY — The Howling Hound Dogs will perform at the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce’s Sunday Funday celebration in downtown Westerly on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.
The washboard trio will play swing standards, folk and blues favorites and funny originals during its performance on High Street. The band includes local performer and guitar teacher Lou Manzi along with Peter Magrane and Tom McVerry, on ukulele, guitar, kazoo, harmonica, banjo, washboard and spoons.
The show is free. For more information about the group, visit howlinghounddogs.com. For more information about Sunday Funday, visit oceanchamber.org.
— Sun staff
