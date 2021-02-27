HOPKINTON — At the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee on Friday, Jan. 29, Scott Bill Hirst was re-elected chairman. Other officers of the town committee for 2021-23 include Kenneth W. Mott, vice chair; Barbara A, Watrous, secretary pro-tem; and Sen. Elaine J. Morgan, treasurer.
Representing Hopkinton Republicans on the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee will be George M. Abbott, Hirst and Mott, with Edwin W. James and Pastor David A. Stall serving as alternate delegates.
Other members of the town committee include Justin D. Wilmar, Jennifer L. Collings, Russell L. Perry, Donald M. Panciera, Donna M. Panciera, Philip J. Scalise, Kraig R. Stromberg, James F. Chabot and Rita P. Chabot.
For more information about Hopkinton Republicans, contact Hirst at scottbillhirst@gmail.com or 401-326-5162.
— Sun staff
