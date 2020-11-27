GROTON — The Groton Senior Center is holding a Holiday Light Tour decorating contest for residents of Groton. Contestants’ houses will be included on a map for residents to tour then vote for favorites.
To enter the contest, email name, address, telephone number and decorating theme to tstanley@groton-ct.gov by Tuesday at 10 a.m. Contestants’ names will not be included on the map. Houses should be decorated by Thursday, Dec. 3.
Maps of decorated houses will be available at Facebook/GrotonSC or outside the senior center, 102 Newtown Road, beginning Friday, Dec. 4. Anyone may tour the houses and vote for a favorite. Votes can be dropped off in the box located outside the senior center, or by visiting Facebook/GrotonSC or emailing tstanley@groton-ct.gov. Voting closes Jan. 1 at 4:30 p.m.
For more information, call 860-441-6785.
— Sun staff
