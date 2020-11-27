EAST PROVIDENCE — HealthSource RI, Rhode Island’s health insurance marketplace, has joined the national Get Covered 2021 campaign to promote the importance of health coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign's goal is to raise awareness of everyone’s access to affordable quality health coverage and care.
The national initiative aims to raise awareness of financial assistance that is available to provide people with high-quality affordable coverage. Rhode Island’s leadership role in the Get Covered 2021 effort demonstrates the shared commitment of HealthSource RI and Gov. Raimondo’s administration to provide access to high-quality health coverage at low or no cost. Due to this work, Rhode Island currently has the third-lowest uninsured rate in the country, with more than 96% of residents having health coverage.
“COVID-19 has put health and safety at top of mind for us all,” said Lindsay Lang, HealthSource RI director. “During open enrollment, we want Rhode Islanders to remember that getting and staying covered is one of the best ways to protect your health and finances. We are urging anyone without health insurance to contact HealthSource RI to learn about low- or no-cost coverage.”
Virtual open enrollment sessions are now being offered by HealthSource RI. For more information, visit GetCovered2021.org.
— Sun staff
