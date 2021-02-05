HealthSource RI has established a new enrollment period, from Monday, Feb. 15, through Saturday, May 15, to give Rhode Islanders additional time to sign up for health coverage.
Uninsured Rhode Islanders may enroll for coverage that will become effective as early as March 1. The additional time is in conjunction with President Biden’s Executive Order, “Strengthening Americans’ Access to Quality Affordable Health Care.”
The enrollment period is open to all eligible uninsured Rhode Islanders, with no requirement to have a qualifying life event to enroll in health coverage. Coverage starts the first of the month following a complete enrollment.
Rhode Islanders in need of coverage may contact Healthsource RI now to begin completing applications or learn about their coverage options. To contact HealthSource RI, visit HealthSourceRI.com, or call 211 to connect with a navigator for one-on-one enrollment support via phone or Zoom. Navigators speak multiple languages.
Visit HealthSourceRI.com/Events or call 855-840-4774 to learn more about virtual enrollment information sessions.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
