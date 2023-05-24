Thousands of workers in Rhode Island are not currently saving for their retirement. Without savings, these Rhode Islanders will be left with nothing but Social Security and state assistance to sustain them when they reach retirement age. Fortunately, legislation making its way through the General Assembly would help alleviate this concern while also helping Rhode Islanders financially prepare for retirement.
The Secure Choice Act, sponsored by Sen. Meghan Kallman and Rep. Evan Shanley, would create a state-administered retirement savings program for private-sector employees. The program would come at no cost to businesses and accounts would be fully portable for employees should they choose to switch jobs.
Secure Choice would create an infrastructure that encourages people to save for retirement. In the long run, it will also save taxpayer money by allowing workers to save for the future and rely less heavily on state welfare benefits.
Small business owners across the state have expressed their interest and support for Secure Choice. Other states, both here in New England and across the country, have passed and implemented similar programs that have been received positively by both small business owners and their employees. Rhode Island should join them and help our working families save for a comfortable retirement.
I encourage you to join me in supporting this legislation. Call your legislators in the General Assembly and urge them to push for Secure Choice.
The writer is the general treasurer of the state of Rhode Island.
