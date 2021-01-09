On Dec. 15, 2014, Westerly town officials placed a legal ad in the Westerly Sun newspaper soliciting sealed Request for Qualifications, not to be confused with a Request for Quotation. The ad read, “The Town of Westerly proposes to retain the services of a firm to prepare for the Town of Westerly a Comprehensive Plan that will comply with the State Comprehensive Planning & Land Use Regulations Act (the Act) as amended in 2011.” On Feb. 9, 2015, the Town Council passed resolution 14/15-122 which authorized the hiring of Mason & Associates Inc. for $35,297.55 to assist the town in revising the 2010 Comprehensive Plan.
On Jan. 4, 2021, it was learned that there was no initial contract between the Town of Westerly and Mason & Associates for the development of a Town Comprehensive Plan. The action by the town regarding the procurement method employed in obtaining the consulting services appears to be in violation of R.I.G.L. Title 37-2. Absent a contract there was no narrative description of the required work to be performed or documentation necessary to identify and receive the project deliverables that are to be considered while developing the project’s implementation plan. In essence, the town officials were requesting that the selected consulting firm demonstrate, in its response to the RFQ, what the town needed by way of a Comprehensive Plan and to provide same. It should be noted that the state act and its amendment were heavily influenced by input provided by Grow Smart Rhode Island (GSRI), a non-profit social advocacy corporation headquartered in Providence. GSRI developed the Form Based Code (FBC) zoning system.
The Comprehensive Plan proposed by the consultant departs 180 degrees from traditional Euclidean zoning, a system of zoning whereby a town or community is divided into areas in which specific uses of land are permitted. In its place the consultant introduced the FBC method of zoning as a means of regulating land development to achieve a specific urban form.
In the case of Westerly, the plan proposed by the consultant would superimpose a new urban form on an already established urban form. The consultant developed his version of the Comprehensive Plan based on his interpretation of the state act and its endorsement of Form-Based Code zoning. As a deliverable, the consulting firm assembled an assortment of boilerplate text, matrixes, and maps in the form of a massive, complex document. On Dec. 7, 2015, the Town Council passed Resolution 15/16-88 amending the “contract” with Mason & Associates for an additional $95,250 (bringing the total to $130,547.55). The increase in spending was due to a substantial increase in the scope of work necessary to produce an update of the proposed plan. The genesis and subsequent development of the update was precipitated by the state’s amending of the act coupled with the inclusion of unsolicited contributions by non-elected or appointed private individuals.
Since Dec. 15, 2014, changes have occurred in town government. On Jan. 12, 2015, the Town Council passed Resolution 14/15-113, which disbanded the Comprehensive Plan Citizens’ Advisory Committee appointed on Nov. 28, 2005, and established a new nine-member CPCAC to review and update the 2010 Comprehensive Plan. The resolution also allowed the Planning Office to develop a Request for Quotation to hire a consultant to work with the new CPCAC. Through 2015 and 2016, Mason & Associates worked with the CPCAC and the municipal staff to facilitate public engagement, provide necessary mapping and complete the first draft of the updated Comprehensive Plan. This draft was submitted to the town on June 24, 2016. A copy of the plan was also submitted to the Rhode Island Statewide Planning Program for the purpose of seeking initial comments from state agencies. Following the submission of the draft, the CPCAC undertook a first-tier review and concluded its work in February 2018. Following its first-tier review, the CPCAC began work to revise its draft. The first public hearing following the Comprehensive Plan revision was held on Oct. 6, 2020.
History to date has demonstrated that the methods and procedures employed in the development and adoption of the state-mandated Comprehensive Town Plan has been a protracted, convoluted and involved process. The Comprehensive Plan presently being considered by the Town Council for adoption has had many changes, contributors, and authors, but little by way of public input. While claiming transparency there is little evidence of significant public involvement/impact on the development of the Comprehensive Plan until now. However, it is no secret that the input to the development process included uninvited but accepted contributions by private contributors. These private contributors, while professing the best interest of the public, have exhibited an overriding self-serving agenda. The town’s reliance on consultants and questionable contributors has placed the Town Council in the unenviable position of having to formally adopt a Comprehensive Plan of which they individually, and collectively, have demonstrated little understanding of in terms of the future impact of the Form-Based Code plan or its far-reaching intended and unintended consequences.
The writer is a resident of Westerly.
