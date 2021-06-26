WESTERLY — Grey Sail Brewing Co., 63 Canal St., will host a blood drive for the Rhode Island Blood Center on Wednesday, June 30, from noon to 8 p.m.
The blood center is currently facing a severe blood shortage. All donors age 21 and over will receive a coupon for a free pint of beer at Grey Sail.
To make an appointment, visit ribc.org/drive and enter Grey Sail's code, 5034. Walk-ins will be accepted if safe spacing can be maintained at arrival time.
— Sun staff
