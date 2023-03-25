The Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund continues to be available to all eligible households in the state to help with the payment of home energy expenses when impacted by inflation or other crises throughout the spring and into the summer.
Households in need of energy assistance should call their local community action program agency to determine if they qualify for the fund. Community action program agencies help to determine eligibility for the fund based on total household income not exceeding 300 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants to individual households are determined by fuel type and need with grant amounts up to $825 per heating season.
In addition to the various giving programs of fund sponsors, the campaign relies on the generosity of individuals, families, and local corporations for support. Rhode Islanders most often donate to the fund via the donation envelopes that are enclosed with energy bills through March.
Donations can also be made at rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org, by texting “WARM” to 91999 or by sending a check, payable to “Good Neighbor Energy Fund,” to Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund, c/o United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley Street, Providence, RI 02909-2459.
