PAWCATUCK — Giovanni Spitale has been named chief executive officer of Davis-Standard, a company of Gamut Capital Management. He previously was vice president of commercial parts within Boeing Global Services.
Spitale replaces James Murphy, who has been elected as vice chairman of the board of directors. In addition, Davis-Standard has elected several individuals as members of its board of directors, including Brian Marston, Bill Barker and John McGrath, each of whom has significant experience within Davis-Standard’s markets.
“I am extremely excited to join the Davis-Standard organization,” Spitale said on the Davis-Standard website. “Having spent considerable time in the polymer processing and broader capital equipment industries, I have long admired Davis-Standard’s leading position in the market, its unmatched engineering capability and the Company’s reputation as a strong partner to its customers through both original equipment and aftermarket support. I look forward to working with the Davis-Standard organization to continue to grow the business globally and support our world-class base of customers with differentiated product offerings and services.”
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.