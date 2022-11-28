PROVIDENCE — A drop in national and global prices due to fears of a recession have led to a decline in prices despite an increase in demand for Thanksgiving holiday travel.
A survey of gas prices in Rhode Island on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.70 per gallon. The price marks a 6 cent decline over the past week, but remains 16 cents higher than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.
“In addition to lower prices locally, the national average pump price for a gallon of gasoline dropped 12 cents in the past week,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “The cost of fuel has edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns around the globe.”
AAA Northeast’s Nov. 28 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 12 cents lower than last week, averaging $3.54 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 22 cents lower than a month ago and 15 cents higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.