PROVIDENCE — State gas prices are continuing to drop amid fears of demand weakness, with a 10-cent decline over the past week in Rhode Island and a 23-cent decline over the past month now.
A survey of gas prices on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.60 per gallon. Despite recent declines, the price still remains 20 cents higher than it was on the same day last year.
“Gas prices are dropping sharply and are only a nickel more per gallon nationally than a year ago,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. "But with oil being the main ingredient in gasoline, OPEC+'s move could slow this decline. However, the gas price will likely soon be lower than it was a year ago."
AAA said the recent steep plunge in domestic gas prices may be affected by the results of Sunday's meeting of OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations, including Saudi Arabia and Russia. Domestic gasoline prices have dropped 26 cents nationally in the past two weeks.
But OPEC+ decided to maintain output cuts of 2 million barrels per day, about 2% of world demand. The purpose of the move is to boost the global price of oil, which has fallen recently on fears of demand weakness, specifically in China. Regardless, the national average pump price for a gallon of gas dropped 14 cents in the past week to $3.40.
The price survey determined that, nationally, prices dropped 14 cents over the past week to $3.40 per gallon. Monday’s national price is 39 cents lower than a month ago and 5 cents higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
