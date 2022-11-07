PROVIDENCE — The average price of gas continued to climb in Rhode Island, with prices up 5 cents over the past week.
A survey of gas prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.85, a 5-cent rise over a week ago and 43 cents higher than a month ago. The state’s price is now 5 cents above the national average of $3.80.
Despite fewer U.S. drivers fueling up, the national average pump price rose 4 cents over the past week to hit $3.80. Rising oil prices fueled by worries over Russian oil production cuts have renewed concerns about global supplies.
“The oil market, like the stock market, hates negative headlines, no matter how speculative,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. "That is why we see the oil price back over $90 a barrel. More expensive oil usually leads to more expensive gasoline.”
Today’s national average price is 9 cents higher than a month ago and 38 cents higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
