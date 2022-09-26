PROVIDENCE — The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline has dropped by another 13 cents over the past week in Rhode Island and is now 57 cents cheaper than it was a month ago.
AAA Northeast reported that a survey conducted Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.43 per gallon. The state’s gas price has continued to decline despite a shift in national trends, leading to the state price falline 29 cents below the national average.
“Slack demand and lower oil prices should take some pressure off rising gas prices,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast. "But Hurricane Ian could cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”
While prices locally continue to fall, some parts of the country are seeing increases. Low domestic demand as fewer drivers fuel up and much lower oil prices have helped to blunt some of the impact. On Friday, the price of oil slipped below $80 a barrel for the first time since January, primarily due to fears of a recession-led global economic slowdown.
AAA’s survey found the current national average 5 cents higher than last week, averaging $3.72 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 14 cents lower than a month ago, but 54 cents higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
