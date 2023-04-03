Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our first April visit of 2023 here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:27 a.m., will set at 7:14 p.m., and where we're celebrating the return of America's game. Yay! Baseball is back! As are the daffodils, osprey, red wing blackbirds, robins and those noisy spring peepers. I keep thinking about what Big Papi said on NESN shortly before the first pitch of the 2023 Red Sox. "Opening Day never gets old,." Amen, I say! Nor does baseball, nor these first days of spring! And how about those Adam Duvall homers?
It's an important week ahead for religious observers with Passover, celebrated by our Jewish friends each year to commemorate the miraculous exodus from Egypt beginning Wednesday; and Holy Week, celebrated by our Christian friends as the holiest week of the liturgical year, ending next Sunday, which is Easter Sunday. So, happy feasting everyone and happy holidays!
As regular readers of this column may recall, we scooted away to Nantucket last weekend for a family getaway, so were unable to attend the big 100th birthday bash for Coach John Stellitano at the Westerly Armory, which was organized by Jim Capizzano and, I understand, very well-attended and packed with fans of the legendary coach who was joined by his wife of 79 years, Mary, their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and legion of admirers. Cheers, Coach Stellitano!
And, speaking of famous Westerly gentlemen, I was thrilled to learn that The Dante Society of Westerly has chosen a another local legend to become the next "Person of the Year" for the society. Joseph M. Nigrelli Sr., a life-long Westerly resident and owner of Nigrelli’s Jewelry in Westerly, has been named Person of the Year for 2022. Mr. Nigrelli will be honored at the annual banquet scheduled for May 12 at the Haversham House with music by Calabria Bella. Congratulations, Mr. Nigrelli! Tickets are already on sale ($60 each) and can be purchased at the Ocean Community Westerly Chamber of Commerce office or online ($62) at www.dantesocietywesterly.org
In the small world department, when we were on Nantucket — which is typically pretty quiet at this time of year — we walked down Main Street one morning to see a familiar face! Westerly native Ryan Gainor, a former Sun reporter, former member of the Servicemaster Little League team, and now a Providence attorney, was standing right there in front of the Nantucket Pharmacy with his wife, Ali, and their son, Shepherd Douglas Gainor. Ryan, a member of Westerly's large Giorno-Vita-Gainor-Gulluscio family, said the family was on island to celebrate Ali's birthday. Happy birthday, Ali! What a treat!
Speaking of treats, what a treat to read to students in Kara Harrison's kindergarten class at Dunn's Corners Elementary School last week. The school's Library Media Specialist, Anne Marie Doyle, invited me to help celebrate National Reading Week, along with a number of other guest readers (Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and NBC-10's Sam Read were also guest readers during the week). What fun to see my pals, substitute teacher Cathy Larsh, first-grade teacher Christina Lamb and Principal Steve Morrone. Ms. Harrison's students shared an important lesson with me too, all about the "Three Bs" of Dunn's Corners Elementary School: "Be respectful, be responsible, be safe ... and be kind!" It turns out there are four after all!
Fans of National Public Radio may have heard that Sylvia Poggioli, the longest-serving reporter on the International Desk and an NPR icon retired on Friday, after 41 years filing her distinctive reports, often from Rome and the Vatican. (She travelled with Pope Francis on several of his foreign trips, including visits to Cuba, the United States, Congo, Uganda, Central African Republic, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.) But they may not know that Sylvia was born in Providence because her father, Renato Poggioli, an Italian academic and one of the founders of comparative literature in the United States, taught at Brown. Renato and Renata, Sylvia's mother, were anti-fascists who were forced to flee Italy under Mussolini. A Harvard graduate, Poggioli traveled to France, Germany, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Sweden and Denmark to produce in-depth reports on immigration, racism, Islam, and the rise of the right in Europe. She will be missed. Speaking of Pope Francis, we are sending the pontiff healing prayers during this Holy Week!
So, dear readers, I wish you a happy Passover, happy Easter, happy April, happy baseball season, and until next time, be safe, be kind and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.