PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, in partnership with the R.I. Tree Council, R.I. Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Arbor Day Foundation, is providing 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents this fall. The free trees are approximately 4-6 feet tall and in 3-gallon containers. Mature trees will grow upwards of 30-60 feet high, depending on species choice.
When planted properly, a single tree can save a homeowner money on energy costs by shading their home in the summer and blocking cold winds in the winter. Additional benefits include improved air quality, reducing storm-water runoff, and increasing biodiversity.
All program participants must be Rhode Island residents and register online to reserve their free tree. The trees will be available for pick up from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Richmond Elementary School, 190 Kingstown Road. Other pick-up locations include Saturday, Sept. 25, Dexter Training Ground Park: 85 Parade Street, Providence; Saturday, Oct. 16, Colt State Park: Route 114, Bristol; and Saturday, Oct. 23, RI Tree Council: 2953 Hartford Avenue, Johnston.
To register to receive a free tree or for more information, visit arborday.org/RIDEM.
