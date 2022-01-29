WESTERLY — United Way of Rhode Island offers free federal and state income tax preparation for eligible Rhode Islanders through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Staffed by IRS-trained and certified volunteers, the program is offered in Westerly at the WARM Center, 56 Spruce St., and the Westerly Education Center, 23 Friendship St. In South Kingstown, the program is offered at Tri-County Community Action South, 1935 Kingstown Road, Wakefield; and Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale, 1231 Kingstown Road.
Working individuals and families who earn $57,414 or less annually and meet program criteria can access no-cost tax services. To make an appointment or for more information, call 211 or visit one of the program’s locations.
Once an appointment is made, those seeking services must bring social security card(s) for self, spouse and dependents; valid photo ID for self and spouse; all 2020 W-2, 1099 and 1095-A forms; copy of 2020 federal tax return if available; child and dependent care expenses and tax identification number (SSN or EIN) of care provider; and proof of health insurance.
Additionally, where applicable, taxpayers should provide Letter 6419 (advance child tax credits) and Notice 1444-C (third economic payment). For direct deposit, a checking or savings account number with routing number is needed.
— Sun staff
