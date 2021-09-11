PAWCATUCK — The Wood River Health Center will host a free series of nutrition classes at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St.
The six-week series will discuss healthy habits for the heart and include recipes and free giveaways. Classes will be held on Tuesdays at 9 a.m., beginning on Sept. 14.
To register for the classes or for more information, visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext.102.
— Sun staff
