WESTERLY — The Frank Olean Center received a $2,000 grant from the Andrade-Faxon Charities for Children to purchase paint and canvases for local developmentally and intellectually disabled children receiving services from the center. The supplies will be used as part of the center’s art therapy curriculum.
Jason Lanzillo, director of children’s services, expressed gratitude for the generous grant.
"We are so thankful for the support of Andrade-Faxon Charities for Children," he said. "With the help of this grant we will be able to continue providing in-home activities based around artistic expression. As home-based services have become drastically affected by the COVID-19 crisis, we are making a major push to increase in-home activities that are fun, therapeutic and lasting."
For more information, visit oleancenter.org or call 401-596-2091.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.