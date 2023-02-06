STONINGTON — Four local businesses have been cited with selling tobacco or related products to an underage person after a compliance check across the community last week.
The businesses cited were among 14 locations that faced an unannounced compliance check last week led by the Stonington Police Department in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The compliance inspection, which is funded as part of the department’s Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program, is an unannounced periodic inspection conducted to promote and enforce compliance.
The inspection was conducted on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
According to Stonington police, the four locations that failed to properly ask underage customers to produce identification included the Art of Smoke and Honey Plus on South Broad Street; Citgo on Stonington Road; and Mystic Mobil on East Main Street.
Locations that were found to be in compliance included Shell, Bestway and Hamm’s Wine Cellar on Liberty Street; Evans Mobil on West Broad Street; Walgreens and Chucky’s on South Broad Street; Stonington Village Food Mart on Stonington Road; Henny Penny Shell on Roosevelt Avenue; Chucky’s Shell on Greenmanville Avenue; and Mobil on Whitehall Avenue.
Connecticut state law prohibits the sale of any tobacco, e-cigarettes or other tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. Retailers are required by law to check the ID of anyone who appears to be under the age of 30 before completing a transaction.
Under state laws, clerks found to be in violation are cited for the infraction. All were first-time violations, officials said, with each clerk facing a $300 fine.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.