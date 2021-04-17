WESTERLY — Savoy Bookshop & Café will partner with Mystic's Bank Square Books, HarperCollins and other independent bookstores across the country Tuesday for an author talk with two noted food celebrities, and local readers are invited to submit questions for Nigella Lawson and Ina Garten ahead of the event.
Lawson, who has become a household name around the world thanks to her cookbooks and popular TV series, will be in conversation with Garten while the two focus on the release of Lawson's new book, "Cook, Eat, Repeat."
Lawson has written 11 best-selling cookery books, including the classics "How to Eat" and "How to Be a Domestic Goddess," a book, critics say, that inspired a whole new generation of bakers.
Written in Lawson’s engaging and insightful prose, "Cook, Eat, Repeat" is a delicious and delightful combination of recipes intertwined with narrative essays about food, according to Anastasia Soroko, the event and marketing manager for Savoy and Bank Square.
"Whether asking 'what is a recipe?' or declaring death to the 'guilty pleasure,' Nigella brings her wisdom about food and life to the fore while sharing new recipes that readers will want to return to again and again," Soroko said.
The book includes more than 100 new recipes for all seasons and tastes, from burnt onion and eggplant dip to chicken with garlic cream sauce, and from beef cheeks with port and chestnuts to ginger and beetroot yogurt sauce.
"Those with a sweet tooth will delight in desserts, including rhubarb and custard trifle, chocolate peanut butter cake and cherry and almond crumble," Soroko said.
"The recipes I write come from my life, my home," Lawson writes in her new book. "Food, for me, is a constant pleasure: I like to think greedily about it, reflect deeply on it, learn from it; it provides comfort, inspiration, meaning, and beauty ... more than just a mantra, ‘Cook, Eat, Repeat’ is the story of my life."
In her book, added Soroko, Lawson "reveals the rhythms and rituals of her kitchen through recipes that make the most of her favorite ingredients, with inspiration for family dinners, vegan feasts and solo suppers, as well as new ideas for cooking during the holidays."
Garten, a New York Times best-selling author and the host of "Barefoot Contessa" on the Food Network, for which she has won four Emmy Awards and a James Beard Award, lives in East Hampton, New York.
Participation in the book event requires ordering a copy of "Cook, Eat, Repeat" from Bank Square Books/Savoy Bookshop & Café. Once the purchase is complete, participants will be sent a link and unique password to access the event via Crowdcast.
Due to the time difference, the event will be recorded live-to-tape in advance and aired exclusively on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
