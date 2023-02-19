Keith Zardies, Wheeler, Boys Basketball, Junior; Zardies scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had 10 assists as Wheeler beat Stonington for the first time since 2004. The Lions had lost 10 consecutive games to the Bears.

Josh Mooney, Stonington, Boys Track, Senior; Mooney won the 55 hurdles and the long jump as the Bears earned their second straight Class S state indoor title. Mooney also placed second in the 55 dash.

Luke Donato, Westerly, Boys Swimming, Senior; Donato finished second in two races as the Bulldogs completed the Division II season undefeated (5-0). Donato won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. He also swam a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay team.

Randi Swenson, Chariho, Gymnastics, Senior; Swenson, a senior, posted the top all-around score of 33.55 in the Chargers’ Division II victory over Westerly. Swenson scored on vault (8.65), bars (7.95), beam (8.4) and floor (8.4).

Vote

View Results