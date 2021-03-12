A series of brush fires along the southbound side of Interstate 95 on Thursday from exits 1 to 7 impacted driver visibility and slowed traffic considerably as firefighters from across the region worked through the afternoon to extinguish the fires and reduce smoke conditions.
Firefighters were called to the highway shortly after noon after receiving reports from motorists about smoke in a number of locations. Responding firefighters found several small brush fires along the highway, which triggered a mutual aid response that brought volunteers with the Ashaway, Hope Valley, Richmond-Carolina, Exeter and West Greenwich fire departments to aid in combating the fires.
The National Weather Service in Norton, Mass., had issued a special weather statement earlier Thursday warning of the potential for brush fires.
The cause of the brush fires remains under investigation. Further details were not immediately available Thursday afternoon.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.