PROVIDENCE — Festival Ballet Providence has announced all performances of “Nutcracker Sweets!,” an outdoor adaptation of the annual holiday tradition, will not move forward as scheduled due to increased public health guidelines.
A story in Thursday's Guide announced the dates for live performances. The company does plan to film the work and release a free on-demand version in time for the holidays as a gift to the public.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.