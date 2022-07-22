FILE - Houses are flooded at Graveyard Point on Lake Travis, Oct. 17, 2018, in Austin, Texas. As climate change drives stronger and wetter hurricanes, and increases flood risk in many parts of the country, FEMA has updated its flood insurance program to more accurately reflect risk, but also make the program more solvent. It's a response in part to criticism that taxpayers were funding big payouts when coastal mansions in risky locations flooded. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)