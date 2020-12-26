NORTH STONINGTON — The North Stonington Garden Club was recognized by the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut with four awards for its outstanding contributions.
A Horticultural Award Club Citation was given for the “Horticultural Challenge-Growing from Seed” program initiated and spearheaded by member Jennifer Hibbard, in which members were challenged to “grow one for the kids and one for yourself.” Members provided seeds, growing instructions and pots for a giveaway to children.
A Club Certificate of Achievement in the category of Historic, Memorial and Public Gardens was awarded for the club’s restoration of the dye garden at the Stephen Main Homestead, home of the North Stonington Historical Society.
The club’s yearbook placed first in the category for clubs of 100 members and over.
In addition, an individual citation award was given to member Jane Potkin for her work in numerous workshops and creative projects.
The North Stonington Garden Club welcomes prospective members from throughout the region. For information about the club, visit nsgardenclub.org or email info@nsgardenclub.org.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.