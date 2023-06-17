TYLER SIGNOR, Wheeler, Golf, Junior; Signor finished with an 8-over par 79 as Wheeler placed eighth at the Division III state championships. The Lions finished with a team round of 350.

JOSH MOONEY, Stonington, Boys Track, Senior; Mooney earned All-New England recognition in two events at the regional championships in Bangor, Maine. Mooney was first in the 110 hurdles in meet record time. He finished second in the javelin.

DREW PIETRASZKA, Westerly, Boys Lacrosse, Senior; Pietraszka scored four goals and had an assist as Westerly beat Smithfield for the Division III championship. Westerly finished the season, 16-1, unbeaten against D-III opponents.

ERIN VONHOUSEN, Chariho, Girls Track, Junior; VonHousen earned All-New England honors with a third-place showing in the 3,200 at the regional meet in Bangor, Maine. VonHousen improved her time in the event by 10 seconds from the previous year. Rhode Island runners compete in the 3,000 not the 3,200 during their season.

