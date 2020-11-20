BERLIN, Conn. — With COVID-19 cases rising in Connecticut and experts forecasting continued increases through the holiday season, Eversource announced it will suspend disconnect activities for customer nonpayment.
Eversource offers payment arrangements that all customers can take advantage of, including a special COVID-19 payment program. Customers can pay past-due balances in flexible payment plans for up to 24 months. Once an active payment arrangement has been arranged, the account will be protected from service disconnection for the duration of the payment plan. Enrollment has been extended to Feb. 9.
Residential customers facing financial or medical hardship may also qualify for extended protection from service disconnection through the winter months, as well as programs to reduce their balance and assistance paying energy or heating bills this winter.
For more information, visit Eversource.com/BillHelp or call 800-286-2828.
Sun staff
