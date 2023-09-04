A family of red wolves, from right, 3-month-old pups, Sentinel and Sabine; their mother, Brave, 7, and their father, Diego, 8, lie in their enclosure at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I., Friday, July 7, 2023. Thanks to a network of breeding facilities like this one, there is little danger of the species going extinct. But the goal has always been a viable wild population. (AP Photo/David Goldman)