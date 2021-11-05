NEW LONDON — Frontline workers are invited to join the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra to sing at the Heroic Celebrations concert on Saturday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., at the Garde Arts Center, 325 State St.
The volunteer singers, along with the orchestra, will perform “You Raise Me Up,” popularized by Josh Groban’s 2003 cover version. A rehearsal, with the orchestra, will be held at the Garde on the day of the concert, from 2:30 to 3 p.m.
Music will be distributed in advance, along with an audio example that demonstrates the version to be performed. Although past performance experience is not necessary, singers should have an interest in learning and rehearsing as well as taking necessary guidance from music director and conductor Toshiyuki Shimada.
Volunteer singers will be allowed a limited number of free tickets to invite family or friends to the concert. Additionally, there will be a special discount to any other frontline or essential workers attending the concert.
To participate, or for more information, email caleb@ectsymphony.com or call 860-443-2876.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.