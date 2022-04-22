WESTERLY — The Greater Westerly Peace and Justice Group will host an Earth Day cleanup event on Sunday, April 24, at 12:45 p.m., beginning on the steps of the Westerly Post Office, 5 High St.
The group will walk from the post office to Donahue Park, 14 Mechanic St., Pawcatuck, to clean up the park.
In addition to cleaning up, attendees are invited to play the instruments from the Westerly-Pawcatuck Harmony Trail in the park. Musicians are invited to sing or play music in the gazebo while the cleanup takes place.
Attendees should bring gloves, bags and pickup grippers if possible. Additional supplies will be available.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.