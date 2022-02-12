LEDYARD — The Global Child, an early learning childcare center, has opened a fourth location at 740 Colonel Highway.
The center holds accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children and enrolls children age 6 weeks to pre-K. The center currently has locations in Stonington, Norwich and Bethel.
Founded by Virginia L. Brown and her late husband, Jason Brown, in 2011, the center’s curriculum, Enriched Learning for Young Children, addresses nine domains, including cognition, social/emotional development, physical development (gross and fine motor), language and literacy, creative arts, mathematics, science, social skills and embeds the Spanish language into the daily routines.
For more information, visit globalchildschool.com.
— Sun staff
