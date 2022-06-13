STONINGTON — The ninth annual Drive for Inclusion charity golf tournament will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, at Pequot Golf Club, 127 Wheeler Road.
The tournament will benefit the local nonprofit Inclusion: a Sylvestre Foundation, which supports adults with disabilities through programs for organizations, municipalities, law enforcement and families, including the New Heights program located in Pawcatuck.
The cost is $95 per player and includes a round of golf with a shotgun start, golf cart and boxed lunch. There will be prizes for longest ball and closest to the pin, as well as a 50/50 raffle.
To sign up for the event, or for more information, contact Alan Sylvestre at 860-460-9121 or email driveforinclusion@gmail.com by Sept. 1.
— Sun staff
