CRANSTON — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles will resume its weekend office hours beginning Saturday, Oct. 17, at its Cranston office. Service reservations will be available through Dec. 19, excluding Saturday, Nov. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The weekend service will be by reservation only and limited to license and ID transactions. Walk-in service will not be offered.
Many transactions can be completed by mail or online, including renewing licenses or registrations, submitting CDL medical certifications, canceling license plates, ordering custom plates, obtaining driver records, and changing addresses. Customers may use drop-off boxes available at DMV offices during business hours.
To make a reservation, visit dmv.ri.gov.
