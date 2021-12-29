CHARLESTOWN — The Rhode Island DEM will host a First Day Hike at Burlingame State Park and Campground, 1 Burlingame State Park Road, on New Year’s Day Saturday at 1 p.m. The hike is part of America's State Parks nationwide initiative, dubbed "#WalkInto22," encouraging people to get outdoors.
In August, DEM crews spent weeks cleaning up Burlingame after 150 trees came down during Tropical Storm Henri. Numerous species of animals can often be spotted, including white-tailed deer, eastern cottontail rabbits, gray squirrels, Eastern chipmunks, muskrat, mink, raccoon, red fox, white-footed mouse, short-tailed shrew, river otter, short-tailed weasel, and as many as 80 species of birds.
The DEM will offer commemorative 2022 first-day hike pins to participating hikers. For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
