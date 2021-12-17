PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Division of Fish & Wildlife began stocking the following local ponds with rainbow trout and sebago Atlantic salmon on Friday:
• Watchaug Pond, Charlestown
• Carolina Trout Pond, Richmond
• Meadowbrook Pond, Richmond
• Barber Pond, South Kingstown
• Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown
The regulation minimum size of all trout or charr species, taken from the waters of the state is 8 inches, measured from the tip of the snout to the tip of the tail. This applies to both wild and stocked trout. The minimum size for domestic or land-locked stocked Atlantic salmon is 11 inches total length.
Rhode Island General Laws 20-11-3 prohibits the taking of any fish in the freshwaters of the state by any means other than angling, using a hook and fishing line, except for carp, suckers and fall fish, which may be taken by snares, spears or bow and arrow; the taking of any fish in the freshwaters of the state by net, seine, trawl or similar device, except for a dip net, for the landing of a fish caught by hook and line, and the taking of baitfish. Cast nets and gills nets are prohibited. All other freshwater fishing regulations apply.
A current fishing license and a trout conservation stamp are required to keep or possess a trout or salmon. For more information on DEM programs and services, visit dem.ri.gov.
— Sun staff
