PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has stocked freshwaters across Rhode Island with hatchery-raised trout for Memorial Day weekend, a popular time for recreational fishing. The following local waterbodies have been stocked:
• Pawcatuck River, Bradford/Hopkinton/Westerly; Burdickville Access, Hopkinton/Charlestown; Lower Shannock Access, Charlestown, Richmond Landing, Westerly; Bradford, Westerly
• Alton Pond, Richmond/Hopkinton
• Meadowbrook Pond, Richmond
• Wood River Barberville Access (KG Ranch Road), Richmond/Hopkinton; Hope Valley Fishing Area (Dow Field), Hope Valley; Grantville (Route 95), Richmond/Hopkinton; Woodville, Richmond/Hopkinton
• Wyoming Pond, Hopkinton/Richmond
A 2022 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older. A trout conservation stamp also is required of anyone wishing to keep or possess a trout or to fish in a catch-and-release or “fly-fishing only” area. Trout stamps are not required for persons possessing trout taken from a lake or pond that shares a border with Rhode Island, persons over the age of 65, persons with 100% disability, persons fishing from their own domicile, and persons possessing trout caught in privately owned ponds. Fishing licenses can be purchased at rio.ri.gov.
For more information, and for other locations that have been stocked, visit dem.ri.gov or call 401-789-0281.
— Sun staff
