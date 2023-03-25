A new rule supported through efforts of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will soon require anyone using paddle crafts to wear a mandatory personal flotation device or face a fine of $100.
The rule is one of five new regulations that will take effect on April 2 as DEM officials seek to enhance safety and end a trend of fatal incidents over the past few years. Three people were killed in separate kayaking incidents in 2022, and between 2018 and 2021, four of the 10 boating-related drowning deaths in Rhode Island involved paddle craft users who were not wearing life jackets, according to data from the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
“Our regulatory changes are a direct result of the totally preventable paddle craft tragedies that Rhode Island has experienced in the past five years,” said Capt. Michael Schipritt, a boating safety coordinator with the DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement. “There is no time to put a life jacket on before a paddling accident. It’s like trying to buckle your seat belt before a car crash.”
Under the new rules, violations of the personal flotation device rules could result in a ticket of $100. The regulations state that all operators and passengers of canoes, kayaks, sail boards, kite boards, paddle boards and any other paddle craft must always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved flotation device, regardless of their age.
Most boating fatalities are the result of capsizing or falls overboard, not collisions between boats running at high speed, officials said.
Experts recommend that people who end up in the water stay with the boat, even if they can’t get back in. They are more likely to be seen by potential rescuers if they are next to a boat. A person should only swim for shore if wearing a life jacket, the likelihood of rescue is low, or they are close to shore and aren't able to climb back into or on top of the boat.
"The key is the life jacket," Schipritt said. "A person who suffers swimming failure or loss of consciousness will stay afloat wearing a life jacket but will drown without one."
Other new regulations
Additional safety regulations have also been put in place for the season, including a restriction prohibiting anyone from riding on the bow of a powerboat unless it’s equipped with bow seats designed to accommodate passengers or from hanging their feet and legs over the top of the gunwale anywhere on the boat while underway.
Boaters will also now be required to slow down and move over when emergency vessels such as Coast Guard, firefighting, harbormaster and DEM boats are within 300 feet and have their emergency lights activated.
A fourth regulation requires all fire extinguishers on boats to abide by their age expiration date.
The last newly implemented regulation relates to engine cut-off switch compliance. Specifically, the captain of a recreational boat that’s 26 feet long or less that’s equipped with an engine cut-off switch must use the switch if the boat is “on plane or above displacement speed.”
For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.
— Jason Vallee
