The Department of Environmental Management Division of Fish and Wildlife has developed a new online survey on Rhode Island’s deer population and is asking the public to report all live deer sightings on the survey in August and September.
The Summer Deer Survey is a citizen science tool that will be used to monitor the state’s deer herd and help DEM wildlife biologists determine the number of fawns that survive after common causes of mortality such as predators, weather and roadkill are considered. This data will also enable DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife to determine fawn-to-doe ratios and an index of reproductive rates through time.
Deer should be reported only when observed from dawn to dusk and do not include multiple observations if the same deer is being seen repeatedly. Observations should include whether the animal is a buck, fawn or doe. Fawns don’t always have spots in September. They have a short snout compared to adults. Bucks will have antlers.
To participate in this year’s survey, people can submit their reports via Survey 123, a new online survey platform that also hosts the Herp Observer and Wild Turkey Brood Survey. The platform allows the public to download the Survey 123 app on their smartphones and record observations on the go, or it can be filled out on a computer. To report observations via Survey 123, visit arcg.is/1SCKWi0. The survey will be through Sept. 30.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov/programs/bnatres/fishwild/pdf/survey-deer.pdf.
— Sun staff
